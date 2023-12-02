Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Washington Capitals on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena -- starting at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin's five goals and nine assists in 20 contests give him 14 points on the season.

John Carlson is a key contributor for Washington, with 13 total points this season. In 20 games, he has scored one goal and provided 12 assists.

This season, Tom Wilson has seven goals and five assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 5-2-0 on the season, allowing 16 goals (2.3 goals against average) and amassing 225 saves with a .934% save percentage (third-best in the league).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Eichel, with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) and an average ice time of 20:18 per game.

William Karlsson is another key contributor for Vegas, with 22 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists.

Mark Stone has scored six goals and added 14 assists in 24 games for Vegas.

In 11 games, Logan Thompson's record is 5-3-2. He has conceded 26 goals (2.49 goals against average) and has made 281 saves.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 18th 3.13 Goals Scored 2.45 31st 2nd 2.38 Goals Allowed 2.75 8th 10th 31.8 Shots 28.2 29th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 13th 21.18% Power Play % 8.47% 32nd 6th 86.3% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 14th

