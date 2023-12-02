Capitals vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (12-6-2) hit the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) after Tom Wilson recorded a hat trick in the Capitals' 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks. The outing on Saturday starts at 10:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-190)
|Capitals (+155)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won six (50.0%).
- Washington has entered three games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
- Washington has played seven games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Capitals Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|75 (7th)
|Goals
|49 (31st)
|57 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|55 (3rd)
|18 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (32nd)
|10 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (11th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington possesses a 5-5-0 line against the spread while going 7-2-1 straight up in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, Washington has hit the over four times.
- The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- Over the last 10 matchups, Capitals' games have had an average of 6.5 goals, 1.3 more than their season-long average.
- The Capitals' 49 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Capitals have allowed 2.8 goals per game, 55 total, the third-fewest among league teams.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -6.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.