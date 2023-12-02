The Washington Capitals (12-6-2) hit the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) after Tom Wilson recorded a hat trick in the Capitals' 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks. The outing on Saturday starts at 10:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-190) Capitals (+155) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won six (50.0%).

Washington has entered three games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Washington has played seven games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 75 (7th) Goals 49 (31st) 57 (5th) Goals Allowed 55 (3rd) 18 (9th) Power Play Goals 5 (32nd) 10 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (11th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington possesses a 5-5-0 line against the spread while going 7-2-1 straight up in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Washington has hit the over four times.

The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

Over the last 10 matchups, Capitals' games have had an average of 6.5 goals, 1.3 more than their season-long average.

The Capitals' 49 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Capitals have allowed 2.8 goals per game, 55 total, the third-fewest among league teams.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -6.

