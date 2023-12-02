If you reside in Charlottesville County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Miller School Of Albemarle at Cape Henry Collegiate School