Can we expect Dylan Strome lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:25 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

