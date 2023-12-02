The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In six of 20 games this season Strome has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In seven of 20 games this year, Strome has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Strome has had an assist twice this season in 20 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Strome has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 3 10 Points 4 8 Goals 1 2 Assists 3

