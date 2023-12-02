The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Essex County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Fairfax County
  • Radford County
  • Loudoun County
  • James City County
  • Chesterfield County
  • Salem County
  • Russell County
  • Prince William County
  • Chesapeake County
  • Staunton County

    • Essex County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Altavista High School at Essex High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
    • Location: Essex, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.