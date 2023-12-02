The Washington Capitals, with Evgeny Kuznetsov, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Thinking about a wager on Kuznetsov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:12 per game on the ice, is -5.

Kuznetsov has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kuznetsov has a point in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kuznetsov has an assist in four of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuznetsov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 18 Games 3 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

