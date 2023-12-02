Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fairfax County, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South County High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 1
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colgan High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South County High School at Broad Run High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Woodbridge at John R Lewis High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langley High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
