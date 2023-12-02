Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Falls Church County, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Falls Church County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meridian High School at Dominion High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Sterling, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Colgan High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls Church High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
