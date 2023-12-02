How to Watch George Mason vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (3-3) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots are shooting 46.6% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 51.8% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
- The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 169th.
- The Patriots' 74 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 76.7 the Rockets allow to opponents.
- George Mason has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.7 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- George Mason averaged 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- At home, the Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed away (68.5).
- At home, George Mason knocked down 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.8). George Mason's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.8%) than on the road (35.5%).
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 73-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|W 81-59
|EagleBank Arena
|11/29/2023
|NJIT
|W 86-68
|EagleBank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|EagleBank Arena
