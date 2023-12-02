The Toledo Rockets (3-3) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots are shooting 46.6% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 51.8% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 169th.

The Patriots' 74 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 76.7 the Rockets allow to opponents.

George Mason has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.7 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason averaged 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

At home, the Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed away (68.5).

At home, George Mason knocked down 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.8). George Mason's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.8%) than on the road (35.5%).

