Saturday's game that pits the Toledo Rockets (3-3) against the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 2.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

George Mason vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 77, George Mason 71

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-5.9)

Toledo (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Toledo has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to George Mason, who is 3-1-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Rockets' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Patriots' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots outscore opponents by 11.0 points per game (posting 74.0 points per game, 206th in college basketball, and allowing 63.0 per outing, 31st in college basketball) and have a +77 scoring differential.

George Mason averages 35.6 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

George Mason connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (42nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

George Mason loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.9 (106th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.