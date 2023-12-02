The George Mason Patriots (4-1) will meet the Toledo Rockets (3-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Toledo Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 15.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • JT Shumate: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Maddox: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Mason vs. Toledo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank
2nd 85.4 Points Scored 68.7 255th
339th 76.9 Points Allowed 67.3 94th
248th 30.7 Rebounds 32.9 107th
211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
52nd 14.9 Assists 13.7 128th
11th 9.4 Turnovers 13.1 294th

