Capitals vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
A game after Tom Wilson recorded a hat trick in the Washington Capitals' 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Capitals (12-6-2) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
The Capitals have a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 30 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in two goals (7.1% conversion rate).
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals (12-6-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have required OT this season.
- Washington has earned 12 points (5-1-2) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Capitals recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- When Washington has scored two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-0-1 record).
- The Capitals have scored more than two goals nine times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-0-1).
- This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 16 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|18th
|3.13
|Goals Scored
|2.45
|31st
|2nd
|2.38
|Goals Allowed
|2.75
|8th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|28.2
|29th
|13th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|13th
|21.18%
|Power Play %
|8.47%
|32nd
|6th
|86.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.95%
|14th
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
