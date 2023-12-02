The Idaho Vandals (8-3) visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4) at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Idaho owns the 27th-ranked defense this season (21.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best with 34.4 points per game. Southern Illinois ranks 54th in the FCS with 26.3 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks sixth-best by allowing just 15.8 points per game.

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Idaho Southern Illinois 429.5 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.4 (49th) 292.7 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.8 (30th) 169.2 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.4 (95th) 260.3 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (43rd) 4 (111th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (1st)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 2,420 yards (220 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 165 rushing yards on 74 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Woods has racked up 959 yards on 173 carries while finding the end zone 14 times.

Nick Romano has carried the ball 98 times for 482 yards (43.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Hayden Hatten's team-leading 980 yards as a receiver have come on 74 catches (out of 84 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has put together a 507-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 43 passes on 50 targets.

Terez Traynor has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 23 receptions for 360 yards, an average of 32.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has compiled 2,543 yards on 65.8% passing while collecting 17 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 79 times for 475 yards (39.6 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Lashaun Lester has racked up 350 yards on 63 carries with four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has totaled 48 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 689 (57.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has six touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has caught 50 passes and compiled 605 receiving yards (50.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

D'Ante' Cox's 38 targets have resulted in 30 grabs for 433 yards and one touchdown.

