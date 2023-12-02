Can we expect John Carlson scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Carlson has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 2.3% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 25:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:27 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 30:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:40 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:35 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:23 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 29:39 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

