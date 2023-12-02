John Carlson will be among those in action Saturday when his Washington Capitals face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Fancy a wager on Carlson in the Capitals-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

John Carlson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus this season, in 26:01 per game on the ice, is +2.

Carlson has a goal in one of his 20 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Carlson has a point in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Carlson has an assist in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Carlson hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Carlson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 2 13 Points 1 1 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

