Saturday's contest features the Davidson Wildcats (6-1) and the Longwood Lancers (2-4) matching up at John M. Belk Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-52 win for heavily favored Davidson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

The Lancers head into this contest following a 75-72 victory over Ohio on Wednesday.

Longwood vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Longwood vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 83, Longwood 52

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

The Lancers' signature win this season came against the Ohio Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 314) in our computer rankings. The Lancers secured the 75-72 win on the road on November 29.

Longwood has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Malea Brown: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Janay Turner: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Adriana Shipp: 7.8 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

7.8 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Laney Bone: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers have a -80 scoring differential, falling short by 13.3 points per game. They're putting up 66.5 points per game, 189th in college basketball, and are giving up 79.8 per outing to rank 341st in college basketball.

