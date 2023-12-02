Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manassas County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Manassas County, Virginia today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manassas County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colgan High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King George High School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seton School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn Park High School at Lightridge High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Aldie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Colgan High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
