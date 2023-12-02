Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martinsville County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Martinsville County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martinsville County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martinsville High School at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
