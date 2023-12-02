When the Washington Capitals take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nic Dowd light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Dowd has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Dowd has zero points on the power play.

Dowd's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-2 10/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

