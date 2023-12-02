Saturday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartans (6-2) and Chicago State Cougars (0-12) matching up at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 72-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Spartans fell in their last outing 74-43 against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Norfolk State vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Norfolk State vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 72, Chicago State 55

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans notched their best win of the season on November 8, when they defeated the Drexel Dragons, who rank No. 153 in our computer rankings, 51-49.

According to the RPI, the Cougars have five losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 153) on November 8

58-51 over Colgate (No. 187) on November 26

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 228) on November 16

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 232) on November 6

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 333) on November 12

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 14.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 53 FG%

14.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 53 FG% Niya Fields: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

7.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Danaijah Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Makoye Diawara: 7 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

7 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Da'Brya Clark: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25 FG%

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +12 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.1 points per game (313th in college basketball) while allowing 54.6 per contest (43rd in college basketball).

