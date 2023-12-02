The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) play the Northeastern Huskies (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs are shooting 42.0% from the field, 5.9% lower than the 47.9% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

The Monarchs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 169th.

The Monarchs score an average of 68.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 77.0 the Huskies allow.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Old Dominion averaged 1.0 more points per game at home (67.9) than away (66.9).

The Monarchs gave up fewer points at home (62.9 per game) than away (69.3) last season.

Old Dominion drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule