Saturday's contest between the Northeastern Huskies (3-5) and Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at Matthews Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Northeastern coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 73, Old Dominion 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Northeastern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northeastern (-0.8)

Northeastern (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Northeastern has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Old Dominion is 2-2-0. A total of four out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Monarchs' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs are being outscored by two points per game, with a -12 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.2 points per game (300th in college basketball), and give up 70.2 per contest (164th in college basketball).

Old Dominion is 112th in the nation at 35 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.7 its opponents average.

Old Dominion makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (98th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per contest its opponents make, shooting 34% from beyond the arc.

Old Dominion forces 11.5 turnovers per game (236th in college basketball) while committing 11 (114th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.