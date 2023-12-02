Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Portsmouth County, Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.