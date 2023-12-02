How to Watch the Radford vs. Niagara Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Two struggling teams meet when the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) host the Radford Highlanders (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Purple Eagles will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Highlanders, who have lost six in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders' 56.1 points per game are 30.2 fewer points than the 86.3 the Purple Eagles give up to opponents.
- The 65.0 points per game the Purple Eagles put up are just 0.4 more points than the Highlanders give up (64.6).
- Niagara is 2-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
- Radford has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.0 points.
- The Purple Eagles are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Highlanders concede to opponents (42.3%).
- The Highlanders make 37.4% of their shots from the field, 13.9% lower than the Purple Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Radford Leaders
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)
- Taniya Hanner: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 35.5 FG%
- Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Maci Rhoades: 6.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana State
|L 64-52
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/24/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 72-55
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 97-47
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Niagara
|-
|Gallagher Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
