Which team is going to win on Saturday, December 2, when the Albany (NY) Great Danes and Richmond Spiders square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Great Danes. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Albany (NY) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-16.8) 49.1 Albany (NY) 33, Richmond 16

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders' ATS record is 4-2-0 this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Spiders' six games with a set total.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven of Great Danes games last season hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spiders vs. Great Danes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Albany (NY) 29.6 17.2 33 8.2 27.1 23.6 Richmond 29.4 22.2 49 27 23.6 23.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.