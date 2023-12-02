The Richmond Spiders (2-1) meet the William & Mary Tribe (2-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. William & Mary Game Information

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

William & Mary Players to Watch

Quinn: 12 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK

12 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK Jordan King: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

18 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Delonnie Hunt: 11 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dji Bailey: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Aidan Noyes: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Richmond vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 67.2 294th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 29.8 288th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.8 125th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.2 249th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.2 113th

