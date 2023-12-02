The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Richmond Spiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Richmond vs. William & Mary Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -15.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond Betting Records & Stats

Richmond's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points four times.

The average point total in Richmond's games this season is 143.4, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Spiders' ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

This season, Richmond has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Spiders have played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for Richmond.

Richmond vs. William & Mary Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 4 57.1% 77.6 155.1 65.9 140.5 141.4 William & Mary 5 71.4% 77.5 155.1 74.6 140.5 143.4

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Spiders put up only three more points per game (77.6) than the Tribe give up (74.6).

Richmond has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Richmond vs. William & Mary Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 5-2-0 1-0 4-3-0 William & Mary 3-4-0 0-0 5-2-0

Richmond vs. William & Mary Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond William & Mary 12-4 Home Record 11-5 1-11 Away Record 1-14 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

