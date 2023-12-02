The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) aim to break a four-game road losing skid at the Richmond Spiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Richmond vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tribe allow to opponents.

Richmond is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Spiders are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe sit at 236th.

The 77.6 points per game the Spiders record are only three more points than the Tribe allow (74.6).

Richmond has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Richmond scored 2.1 more points per game (70.8) than it did on the road (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.7.

At home, Richmond drained 0.1 more treys per game (8.1) than away from home (8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (31.6%).

