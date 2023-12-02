Richmond vs. William & Mary: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (4-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Richmond vs. William & Mary matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Richmond vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Richmond Moneyline
|William & Mary Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Richmond (-15.5)
|145.5
|-1400
|+725
|FanDuel
|Richmond (-15.5)
|145.5
|-1600
|+820
Richmond vs. William & Mary Betting Trends
- Richmond is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Spiders' seven games have hit the over.
- William & Mary has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- The Tribe and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.
