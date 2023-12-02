Will Sonny Milano Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 2?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sonny Milano a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Milano stats and insights
- Milano has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Milano has no points on the power play.
- Milano averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Milano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|5:10
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|12:11
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:43
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|11:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
