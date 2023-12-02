For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sonny Milano a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

  • Milano has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Milano has no points on the power play.
  • Milano averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:10 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:11 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:43 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:40 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

