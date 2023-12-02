Saturday's game at Capital One Arena has the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) matching up with the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-71 win, as our model heavily favors TCU.

Based on our computer prediction, Georgetown is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 11.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 155.5 total.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: TCU -11.5

TCU -11.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -650, Georgetown +425

TCU vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 82, Georgetown 71

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Georgetown (+11.5)



Georgetown (+11.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



TCU is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgetown's 2-4-0 ATS record. The Horned Frogs are 3-3-0 and the Hoyas are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 171.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup's total.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 29.7 points per game with a +178 scoring differential overall. They put up 93 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 63.3 per outing (34th in college basketball).

TCU comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.5 boards. It is recording 37 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.5 per contest.

TCU knocks down 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 6.5 (256th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.2.

The Horned Frogs rank 11th in college basketball by averaging 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are sixth in college basketball, allowing 74.5 points per 100 possessions.

TCU wins the turnover battle by 5.6 per game, committing 12.7 (233rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.3.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +50 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (112th in college basketball) and allow 71.3 per outing (187th in college basketball).

Georgetown prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It records 36.1 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.6.

Georgetown knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (56th in college basketball) at a 37.6% rate (53rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 28.1% rate.

Georgetown loses the turnover battle by three per game, committing 13.4 (281st in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.4.

