On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Trevor van Riemsdyk going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:25 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:56 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 1:34 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:00 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

