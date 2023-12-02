In this year's Sun Belt Championship Game, the Troy Trojans are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Troy, Alabama
  • Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -275 +210
FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +202

Week 14 Odds

Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

  • Troy has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Trojans have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
  • Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

