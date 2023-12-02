The Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are home in ACC action against the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Orange allow to opponents.

In games Virginia shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 317th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 87th.

The 64.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are 5.0 fewer points than the Orange allow (69.4).

When Virginia scores more than 69.4 points, it is 3-0.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia put up 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.6).

Virginia averaged 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).

