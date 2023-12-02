The VMI Keydets (2-6) square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

  • This season, the Keydets have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Blue Hose's opponents have made.
  • In games VMI shoots better than 39.7% from the field, it is 2-5 overall.
  • The Keydets are the 32nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose rank 176th.
  • The Keydets average 72.1 points per game, only one more point than the 71.1 the Blue Hose give up.
  • VMI has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 71.1 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VMI posted 73.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • The Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).
  • When playing at home, VMI drained 1.3 more treys per game (10.2) than away from home (8.9). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Air Force L 64-54 Clune Arena
11/25/2023 Clarks Summit W 100-63 Cameron Hall
11/29/2023 @ Navy L 67-47 Navy Alumni Hall
12/2/2023 Presbyterian - Cameron Hall
12/9/2023 American - Cameron Hall
12/12/2023 @ Radford - Dedmon Center

