Saturday's game that pits the VMI Keydets (2-6) versus the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at Cameron Hall has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of VMI. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

VMI vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

1:00 PM ET

Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Cameron Hall

VMI vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: VMI 73, Presbyterian 72

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: VMI (-0.1)

VMI (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

VMI has a 3-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Presbyterian, who is 4-3-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Keydets' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Blue Hose's games have gone over.

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 72.1 points per game (232nd in college basketball) and allowing 72.1 (199th in college basketball).

VMI grabs 38.4 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) while conceding 32.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

VMI hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Keydets rank 297th in college basketball by averaging 87.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 134th in college basketball, allowing 87.0 points per 100 possessions.

VMI has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 15.6 per game (355th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (236th in college basketball).

