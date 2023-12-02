VMI vs. Presbyterian: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) take on the VMI Keydets (2-6) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.
VMI vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lexington, Virginia
- Venue: Cameron Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Presbyterian
|-2.5
|151.5
Keydets Betting Records & Stats
- VMI has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points just twice this season.
- VMI has had an average of 144.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- VMI's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.
- VMI has been underdogs in six games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
- The Keydets have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VMI has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
VMI vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Presbyterian
|3
|42.9%
|77.3
|149.4
|71.1
|143.2
|139.8
|VMI
|2
|33.3%
|72.1
|149.4
|72.1
|143.2
|146.5
Additional VMI Insights & Trends
- The Keydets' 72.1 points per game are just one more point than the 71.1 the Blue Hose give up.
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, VMI is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
VMI vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Presbyterian
|4-3-0
|1-2
|5-2-0
|VMI
|3-3-0
|3-3
|2-4-0
VMI vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Presbyterian
|VMI
|5-9
|Home Record
|6-8
|0-15
|Away Record
|1-14
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-8-0
|3-12-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.2
|57.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
