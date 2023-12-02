The Week 14 college football schedule includes four games with Big Sky teams involved. Keep reading for up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Sacramento State vs. South Dakota

Week 14 Big Sky Results

South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24

South Dakota Leaders

  • Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)
  • Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Sacramento State Leaders

  • Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South DakotaSacramento State
368Total Yards350
174Passing Yards202
194Rushing Yards148
1Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 14 Big Sky Games

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: -

