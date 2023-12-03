Will Alex Armah Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alex Armah was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Armah's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Alex Armah and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Armah's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Alex Armah Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Commanders have no other RB on the injury report.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for Dareke Young
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
Commanders vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Armah 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
Armah Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 8
|Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.