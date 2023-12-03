Best Bets, Odds for the Dolphins vs. Commanders Game – Week 13
Check out best bets as the Washington Commanders (4-8) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Dolphins vs. Commanders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Dolphins vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Dolphins to walk away with the win, but the model spread (11.6) is 2.6 points further in their direction.
- The Dolphins have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 82.0%.
- The Dolphins have been favored on the moneyline a total of seven times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- Miami has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -455 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- This season, the Commanders have won three out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.
Who will win? The Dolphins or Commanders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Miami (-9)
- The Dolphins have gone 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- In games this season when favored by 9 points or more, Miami has gone 3-1 against the spread.
- The Commanders have put together a record of 5-6-1 against the spread this season.
- Washington has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Dolphins vs. Commanders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (49.5)
- These teams average a combined 51.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than the total of 49.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.5 more points per game (52) than this matchup's total of 49.5 points.
- Dolphins games have gone over the point total on six of 11 occasions (54.5%).
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Commanders' 12 games with a set total.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|1.7
|0
|120.4
|10
John Bates Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|13.1
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.