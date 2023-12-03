How to Watch the George Mason vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
The Maryland Terrapins (5-3) will aim to extend a three-game win run when they host the George Mason Patriots (7-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Patriots have taken seven games in a row.
George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: B1G+
George Mason vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Patriots' 77.4 points per game are only 2.0 more points than the 75.4 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- George Mason has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.
- Maryland's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.
- The Terrapins average 80.8 points per game, 22.4 more points than the 58.4 the Patriots allow.
- Maryland has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 58.4 points.
- George Mason has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.
- The Terrapins shoot 43.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Patriots allow defensively.
- The Patriots' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Terrapins have conceded.
George Mason Leaders
- Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Nekhu Mitchell: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%
- Kennedy Harris: 10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Zahirah Walton: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
George Mason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 83-63
|EagleBank Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ American
|W 72-62
|Bender Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Coppin State
|W 70-38
|Physical Education Complex
|12/3/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
