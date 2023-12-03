The Maryland Terrapins (5-3) will aim to extend a three-game win run when they host the George Mason Patriots (7-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Patriots have taken seven games in a row.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: B1G+

George Mason vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Patriots' 77.4 points per game are only 2.0 more points than the 75.4 the Terrapins allow to opponents.

George Mason has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

Maryland's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.

The Terrapins average 80.8 points per game, 22.4 more points than the 58.4 the Patriots allow.

Maryland has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 58.4 points.

George Mason has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

The Terrapins shoot 43.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Patriots allow defensively.

The Patriots' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Terrapins have conceded.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Nekhu Mitchell: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG% Kennedy Harris: 10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Zahirah Walton: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

George Mason Schedule