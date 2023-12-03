The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) meet the James Madison Dukes (4-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This contest will start at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

JMU vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other JMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU Players to Watch

Peyton McDaniel: 12.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Annalicia Goodman: 8.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Kseniia Kozlova: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.