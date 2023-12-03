The James Madison Dukes (5-3) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons score just 2.1 more points per game (62.6) than the Dukes give up (60.5).

Wake Forest is 2-1 when it scores more than 60.5 points.

JMU is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 62.6 points.

The Dukes record 72.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 66.6 the Demon Deacons give up.

JMU is 4-1 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Wake Forest has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.

The Dukes are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Demon Deacons concede to opponents (42%).

The Demon Deacons make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.7 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (13-for-58)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.7 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (13-for-58) Jamia Hazell: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.4 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

8.4 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8) Annalicia Goodman: 7 PTS, 63.2 FG%

7 PTS, 63.2 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 4.5 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

JMU Schedule