The Longwood Lancers (7-1) will look to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Morgan State Bears (2-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • This season, Longwood has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank sixth.
  • The Lancers average only 0.6 more points per game (81.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (80.4).
  • When it scores more than 80.4 points, Longwood is 4-0.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Longwood scored 80.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.
  • At home, the Lancers allowed 65.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.8.
  • At home, Longwood made 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Longwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (35.8%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Lamar W 83-72 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 69-48 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 Newport News W 95-46 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/3/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/9/2023 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym
12/11/2023 Gallaudet - Joan Perry Brock Center

