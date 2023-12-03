Sunday's contest at Talmadge L. Hill Field House has the Longwood Lancers (7-1) going head to head against the Morgan State Bears (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on December 3. Our computer prediction projects a 78-70 victory for Longwood.

The game has no line set.

Longwood vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Longwood vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 78, Morgan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-8.0)

Longwood (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Morgan State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Longwood's 4-2-0 ATS record. The Bears have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lancers have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers put up 81.0 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 61.4 per contest (19th in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The 41.0 rebounds per game Longwood accumulates rank ninth in the nation, 14.9 more than the 26.1 its opponents collect.

Longwood makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (228th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 31.1% from deep.

Longwood has won the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 12.1 (199th in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (50th in college basketball).

