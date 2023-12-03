The Morgan State Bears (2-3) meet the Longwood Lancers (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Longwood vs. Morgan State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Players to Watch

Wynston Tabbs: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Myles Thompson: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Oliver: 8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Thomas: 5.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Morgan State Rank Morgan State AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 73.2 139th 245th 72.3 Points Allowed 66.2 64th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 32.2 147th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.5 166th 29th 15.5 Assists 12.4 230th 360th 15.7 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.