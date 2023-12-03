Longwood vs. Morgan State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (2-3) meet the Longwood Lancers (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Longwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Wynston Tabbs: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Myles Thompson: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Oliver: 8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Thomas: 5.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Longwood vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Morgan State Rank
|Morgan State AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|73.2
|139th
|245th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|64th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|360th
|15.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
