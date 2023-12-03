How to Watch Radford vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (5-4) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Radford vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
- Radford is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Highlanders sit at 102nd.
- The Highlanders score 74.7 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 77 the Phoenix give up.
- Radford is 4-0 when scoring more than 77 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Radford posted 72.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Highlanders allowed 2.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than in away games (65.4).
- In home games, Radford made 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.2) than in away games (6.4). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to away from home (35.2%).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 79-68
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|Notre Dame (MD)
|W 100-53
|Dedmon Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/3/2023
|Elon
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|VMI
|-
|Dedmon Center
