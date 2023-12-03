Radford vs. Elon: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Radford Highlanders (5-4) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Radford vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Radford Moneyline
|Elon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Radford (-9.5)
|146.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Radford (-9.5)
|146.5
|-590
|+410
Radford vs. Elon Betting Trends
- Radford has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- A total of five out of the Highlanders' seven games this season have hit the over.
- Elon has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- In the Phoenix's six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
