The Radford Highlanders (2-3) meet the Elon Phoenix (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Elon Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Kenyon Giles: 17.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryan Antoine: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Justin Archer: 7.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Chandler Turner: 4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Elon Players to Watch

Radford vs. Elon Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank 279th 68.6 Points Scored 77.3 156th 152nd 68.8 Points Allowed 80.2 326th 167th 34.2 Rebounds 29.2 322nd 204th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 297th 248th 6.4 3pt Made 10.2 30th 323rd 10.2 Assists 13.8 156th 302nd 14.2 Turnovers 11.7 160th

